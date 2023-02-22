AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ron Moore, Jr. is a local artist in Austintown. He’s been featured in many stories for WYTV for his artistic abilities and portraits he has created for grieving community members and icons. Ron also battles Parkinson’s Disease.

Moore was born and raised in Alliance and eventually moved to Austintown. In the third grade, he took a liking to art and would doodle for fun. In high school, he excelled in art class.

“As a kid, I battled depression a lot so art was my way to escape,” Moore said. “As long as I could lose myself in artwork, I felt accepted, internally.”

In 2004, Moore was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease- a neurological degenerative disease.

He was 34 years old. His symptoms were getting worse and he was losing the ability to do what he loved and that was art. Giving up was not an option.

“No matter if you are dealing with Parkinson’s, diabetes, cancer, whatever other ailments you are dealing with you have a choice. You can either allow your diagnosis to defeat you or say, ‘I’m not gonna give up,'” Moore said.

In 2010 and 2012, The Cleveland Clinic performed surgery on Moore to help manage the symptoms. He began drawing and painting again and hasn’t stopped.

“When I was given the ability to do artwork back, it comes with a responsibility. You can use that gift to squander it just to make money for yourself or use it to make an impact on other people,” Moore said.

Moore’s artwork s sold all over the country and abroad. He also draws portraits of lost loved ones and gives them to local families, as a way to keep their memories alive.

Family and God are Moore’s inspiration, and doing art every day helps keep the symptoms at bay.

“I have Parkinson’s, but it does not have me. I refuse to give up because if I give up, I’m giving in to allow a disease to control me,” he said.