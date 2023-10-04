NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero has hosted an annual car show for the last 15 years to honor his nephew with the Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation’s main event.

The hot rods will be lined up at Springfield High School in New Middletown this Sunday, like they have been every October for the last 15 years. This year’s theme is the Roaring ’20s, and there will be plenty of cars, trick-or-treating and more.

“It’s our annual car show. It’s how we fund everything we do at the foundation,” says Doug Baer.

Fox was Baer’s nephew. Fox died in 2006, and there was one thing he always wanted to do, but never got the chance.

“Mike always wanted to go to a racing school. We never could afford it, we thought we could get enough money and then we’d blow a motor, or need tires, we needed this or needed that. He never got that chance,” Baer says.

Over the last 15 years, the foundation has raised $70,000 and has sent around a dozen kids to the BMW racing school in South Carolina. You can help by coming out to the show this Sunday.

“It’s all about the kids, it’s all about Halloween — we had about 350 cars there last year. We’re hoping we have even more for this year,” Baer says.

Baer’s amazed by the support he receives.

“The foundation we started was just with our immediate family, but we would never be able to pull off an event like this without all the volunteers that come out each year to help us,” Baer says.

The car shows takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Springfield Local High School. There will be costume contests, a parade, raffle baskets and more.