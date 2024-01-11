WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Robins Theatre was packed Saturday night for a spotlight of senior citizen talent in Trumbull County. The evening was the brainchild of Jen Dagati, this week’s WYTV 33 Hometown Hero.

Mike Wilson with Trumbull SCOPE for seniors says her success comes from the heart.

“They love her. She puts so much effort into it. She cares about what they do, and that’s what makes her a Hometown Hero to me,” Wilson said.

Dagati was late to the stage, taking up tap dancing after 50.

“She kinda combined the things together, and she did see some local talent which she brought out during the show, and thought seniors aren’t getting a fair shake. Let’s try to put something together and get them out there and show what’s happening,” said Joe Dagati, Jen’s husband.

Working at Shepherd of the Valley in physical fitness, Dagati saw golden talent all around her at work.

“Working with seniors, I just see so many talents that aren’t appreciated anymore and maybe not even known about. So, I decided it was time to bring it out and let those people shine,” Jen Dagati said.

The 33 WYTV Hometown Hero Award for Jen Dagati was suggested by Mike Wilson and all the seniors in the area — an award she richly deserves.