Hometown Hero transforms lives through the love of Jesus Christ

(WYTV) — Transforming lives through food, shelter, safety and the Love of Christ — that’s the mission of John Muckridge, CEO of the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Muckridge is passionate about proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ. “That’s who I am. I’m just a tool in the hands of the Great Carpenter, and I just want folks to see that — how great He is.”

Muckridge focuses on promoting accountability and helping people grow out of homelessness while providing food and emergency shelter.

He has worked his way up the ranks at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Ten years ago he started as a volunteer then became the Learning Center instructor and Deputy Director before becoming CEO.

“My primary role is to open up the text of the bible and teach folks what the bible actually says. Our staff as well as our clients as well as tours and volunteers and donors that come through,” said Muckridge.

A graduate of McDonald High School and Youngstown State University, Muckridge now lives with his wife and three boys in Columbiana.

He said it’s a privilege to serve the area he’s grown up in and likens it to that of a quote by John Newton: “When I was young I was sure of many things. Now there are only two things of which I am sure.”

“The first is that ‘I am a great sinner’ and the second is that ‘Jesus Christ is a great savior,’ and so to be able to proclaim that great news in the valley that I grew up in is a great privilege,” said Muckridge.

Muckridge is described by coworkers as joyful and passionate. “He’s diligent. He’s a leader. He’s visionary. He’s impactful.”

“He’s very passionate about the people that are walking through the doors. He’s very passionate about them getting to know the lord and helping them get back on their feet,” said Crystal Eckman with the Rescue Mission.

Eckman said Muckridge truly stands for what the mission stands for — he loves the Lord and as a gospel rescue mission, its primary goal is to introduce Jesus Christ to everyone who walks through the door.

“What motivates me is to see a smile on His face when He lays His eyes on me for the first time,” said Muckridge.