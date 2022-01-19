Hometown Hero takes Valley girls under her care

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren woman has taken dozens of young girls under her care to prepare them for tomorrow, girls whom society might otherwise sweep aside.

Inside the Warren Women’s Club on North Park Avenue is where our Hometown Hero, Honeya Price sometimes lectures young women about female empowerment.

“I wanted to give back to some of the young ladies and women in our community to let them know that no matter what you’ve been through, you can come through it,” she said.

Five years ago, Honeya started her organization she calls SWAG: Sisters welcoming all generations of women. Now, she has help.

“We feel empowered working with girls to see how excited they are and how much they learn and how soon they want to come back,” said Nicole Oliver, SWAG secretary.

SWAT Vice President Cynthia McNair said she feels the same way.

“Just to see young women excited about themselves, loving on themselves. You know, that’s just a wonderful thing to me,” she said.

Price welcomes some three dozen girls through the doors of the program. They range in age from 12 to 60. They are taught self-confidence to the point of teaching them etiquette, for example, how to set a place for tea.

“Teaches how to speak in public, to be respectful. Once again, to walk in confidence,” said client Channa Wells.

“One of the reasons we started so young is we have to reach our young ladies that their voices can change the world,” Price said.

You can reach Price on social media under SWAG.