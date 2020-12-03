Hometown Hero takes up bell ringing for cause dear to his heart

Paul Pirko has been ringing the bell for the Salvation Army for over 12 years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Paul Pirko has been standing in front of Walmart and Sam’s Club in Boardman for years asking others to give what they can. His dedication to the Salvation Army and inspiring others to help the community has made him this week’s 33 WYTV Hometown Hero.

He actually got inspired to volunteer when he saw someone else ringing a bell in front of his favorite store.

“When I went to Sam’s Club down on South Avenue, I saw a bell ringer there and I said, ‘How do I get involved?’ He said to call the office so I called the office over 12 years ago, and I’m still doing it today,” Pirko said.

Pirko says he serves with the Salvation Army because they give back the most to the community.

“The Salvation Army is one of the best organizations you can donate to because 83 cents of every dollar goes to programs, not for administration costs,” he said.

Pirko says he gets the most satisfaction inspiring others to help just like he was inspired 12 years ago.

“My most favorite part is the people, When I see them donate, and I know it is going to a good place and a good cause for the programs. It makes me feel good, and I do this four or five times a week in the mornings because I am a morning person,” Pirko said.

Pirko says he’s not putting his bell down any time soon.

“As long as I have good health, I am going to be ringing the bell as long as the good Lord wants me to,” he said.