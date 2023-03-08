WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero has made it her mission to help residents displaced by an apartment fire last month.

Sue Kochhar has been the general manager at the Super 8 by Wyndham Hotel in West Middlesex for over 20 years.

Last month, when she learned about an apartment fire in Sharpsville that left 100 residents without a home, she immediately stepped in to help, offering up a place for those residents to stay as long as needed.

“We helped them settle in. Some of them came with pets and their pets were all jittery and running around sillily,” Kochhar said.

Kochhar said some of the residents are handicapped and have health issues.

“I made sure everyone, even those that are in a room and who are not coming out because of health issues, make sure that they got something to eat,” she said.

Kochhar would take any extra food to Joshua’s Haven City Mission, a local shelter for men.

“Food is expensive these days, so we made sure everybody was taken care of,” Kochhar said.

The residents need extra kindness, Kochhar says, especially while they’re not in the comfort of their own homes.

“That’s what hospitality is all about, to help others. Not only just have them as a guest, but you have to go that extra step to make them feel comfortable.”