Hometown Hero takes helpful lesson from classroom to help protect health care workers

This Hometown Hero has two accolades to brag about

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – If we’re lucky, we get to enjoy our dream job. Tim Harker is lucky, and he’s our WYTV Hometown Hero.

Ohio has just named Harker teacher of the year in District 8, which includes Mahoning County and dozens of others.

Harker teaches 7th and 8th-grade science and technology at Boardman Glenwood Junior High. He says years of teaching English ended up with a job in science.

“I’ve felt like I paid my dues, and I taught English for 18 years. It is my dream job because they’ve let me do whatever I wanted in this class, and they’ve trusted me and it’s worked out really well,” Harker said.

What happened to make Tim Harker Teacher of the Year? A lot of first responders are wearing shields because of his efforts. With raw material and 3-D printing, he turned out protective shields last spring. Hundreds of medical workers use them.

“It was nice. A lot of medical people, people returning to dentistry, some optical people,” Harker said.

It is going to be tough for any teacher returning this fall in any school, but Harker has a plane to handle it.

“I’ll have small groups, maybe five or six or seven, maybe 10. As far as the future goes, I have no plans to do anything different,” he said.

When the pandemic is over, you may be able to catch Harker at Easy Street Productions. Rumor has it, he also plays a mean saxophone.