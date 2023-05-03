YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One Youngstown State University athlete excels on the field, in the classroom and out in the community. She goes above and beyond to serve others.

Jordan Evans, a sixth-year senior on the YSU women’s soccer team, juggles a lot of responsibilities.

“Being a student-athlete is very challenging. It takes a lot of time, a lot of effort which I don’t think a lot of people realize unless they are in that position,” she said.

Throughout her time at YSU, Evans has grown to become an exceptional leader. She leads by example and has the ability to positively influence others.

“Somebody that’s willing to welcome you with open arms and make you feel comfortable. So I would have to say the feedback you get from freshmen as they walk through the door and see Jordan smiling is like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know you could be this close to an upperclassman,'” said Brian Shrum, head coach of women’s soccer at YSU.

What makes Evans so remarkable is her willingness and desire to continue giving back to the community that helped shape her.

“When other people look at me in that aspect, they are like OK, she is more than an athlete, she is more than a student. She’s trying her hardest to get out there and give back when she can,” Evans said.

Evans gives back in any way that she can, like helping out with local canned food drives, donating clothes and being a part of a church group.

“Probably a big piece of the puzzle for us as a program has been to get out and interact, get more involved in the community. Jordan has been the leader for that and always coming to the table with ideas,” Shrum said.

While it may be difficult at times to be involved in many extracurriculars, Evans says it’s worth it.

“Taking the highlight and the focus off yourself and if you are in a position and able to give back, I think that’s always important,” she said.