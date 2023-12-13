CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero puts on a big Christmas light display for the community, and with his group stepped up to help out another Christmas light enthusiast going through a had time.

Mike McAndrew is one of two dozen self-described “maniacs” in the Valley who participate in the annual Tour of Lights display. He covers Fairview Avenue in Canfield with custom music-synced Christmas lights — all to bring some Christmas joy to the neighborhood.

“I love when new neighbors join on board and their enthusiasm and their excitement that keeps building into generating a much bigger display,” McAndrew said.

This year, one of the Tour of Lights participants, Rob Wichert, fell on hard times. He wasn’t going to be able to put his lights up, until McAndrew and a group of volunteers came to the rescue.

“I was always taught that you’re either part of the solution or part of the problem, and I always want to be part of the solution for sure,” McAndrew said.

Chris Cole, who puts together the Cole Family Winter Wonderland display, was one of the volunteers helping Wichert. When he was going through a hard time last year, McAndrew came out and helped him, too.

“He was the first guy to round everybody up,” Cole said. “He has been so helpful to me and to everybody, you know, anybody can ask anything of him. He always gives his time, helps out. “

Both Cole and Wichert say McAndrew has helped build a community that makes the hobby much less lonely.

“A lot of times, we all think we’re out there by ourselves, and then you realize when everybody bands together to help each other — it means a lot,” Cole said.

McAndrew says he’s just happy to be there for his neighbors.

“Neighbors help neighbors. People help people. Nobody is alone in this world and you shouldn’t feel alone,” McAndrew said. “We all go through the same problems at one point in our life.”