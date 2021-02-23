Hometown Hero spends time crafting bracelets to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

The Howland native had the idea after seeing her great-grandfather suffer from the disease for most of her life

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is using crafts to raise money for a cause near and dear to her heart. The 11-year-old tells us she has already surpassed her original goal.

Adorning wrists and collecting money for the Alzheimer’s Association — Ella Newbrough is doing that by making bracelets. She feels good doing something not just for herself.

“But for everyone that has had family with it and people that are suffering from it,” she said.

The Howland native had the idea after seeing her great-grandfather suffer from the disease for most of her life. Ella’s dad Jim thinks her great-grandfather would love to see what she’s doing.

“He was always the most kind person and when we see him now, he just looks at you. He knows who you are but he can’t quite get it. But he would be very, very proud of her, very proud,” Jim said.

The family thinks many people don’t understand Alzheimer’s disease until they have a loved one with it.

Cheryl Kanetsky, the executive director of our local Alzheimer’s Association chapter, says Ella is a great example of someone who is young but still impacted by the disease.

“It’s just wonderful and heartwarming to see someone, even younger ages, wanting to give back in finding a cure. Raising money to support the Alzheimer’s Association or any organizations that are looking to find a cure for this disease really goes a long way,” Kanetsky said.

Ella has made over 60 bracelets in the last two weeks. When she decided to raise money, her original goal was $100. She has now raised over $400.

“I just made them for fun for like a week and I gave them to a few people and then I thought of the idea,” Ella said.

She hasn’t set a new goal but would be happy to raise $1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family is thankful for the community support they’ve seen after posting about the project on Facebook. They’ve created a group to document the project.

“We woke up the next morning, the amount of comments, people saying they wanted to donate and wanted bracelets,” Jim said.