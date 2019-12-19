Hometown Hero spends free time making sure his Youngstown neighborhood stays clean

Kevin Cunningham is excited to launch his Community Green program in the new year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero believes in the motto, “We need results.”

He starts with his own little corner of the city, and his efforts are paying off big in the community.

In the uptown Youngstown area, it’s not about what you see on the streets, but what you don’t see — good luck even finding so much as a cigarette butt.

It’s not by accident. It’s the commitment of Kevin Cunningham, who wants his neighborhood to look the best it possibly can. His key to keeping it clean?

“I’m consistent. I just don’t do it one time. One time will never do it for you,” he said.

Cunningham has worked in the community for years. He’s been a lifeguard at the city pools and has also mentored teenagers mowing lawns for summer programs.

He will work with anyone who wants to make the community better.

“I’ve helped politicians. People who run for mayor. I’ve worked with city council. I don’t work for the government, I work with the government,” Cunningham said.

Kevin Tarpley nominated Cunningham to be a Hometown Hero. He hopes the acknowledgment will help motivate others to do more.

“He exemplifies what all of us in Youngstown, Ohio, and the country should be doing in terms of making our community better,” Tarpley said.

Cunningham is excited to launch his Community Green program in the new year — reuse, recycle and use the land for productive purposes.

He hopes the proceeds will help non-profits in the area.

“A portion of some of the donations with Community Green will go toward helping the city, and any other organizations that are 501c3 are more than welcome to it,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham doesn’t like working for his community.

“I don’t like what I do, I love what I do. If you don’t love what you do, I don’t know why you’re even doing it,” he said.