Hometown Hero shaves head as visual representation of his passion to fight childhood cancer

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer, all while having a lot of fun doing it.

Gavin Clay, 14, has been raising money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for almost four years now. He even shaved his head as a visual representation of how important this is to him.

“In 2018, one of my classmates came down with a rare form of cancer and I wanted to do something to help,” Gavin said.

Gavin’s mom Krista encouraged him to start a St. Baldrick’s team, which is how the Constitution Cancer Crushers came to be. It has given Gavin an outlet to help remember his friend DJ and encourage other kids fighting childhood cancers.

“Gavin made a promise to DJ’s mom and dad that as long as he can do this he’ll continue because they’re pretty special people to us now and we’re happy to continue helping Gavin get the word out and keep fighting this,” Krista said.

“I never expected it to grow as much as it did,” Gavin said.

Gavin has shaved his head for the past four years and has no plans on stopping. Just by talking to him, you can see how passionate he is about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“I love to get the word out there about the team and hopefully recruit some more people to join the team,” he said.

So far, Gavin has been able to raise around $37,000 to help fund research and find cures for children with cancer.

Not only does he have the support of his parents and the community, but the West Branch school district has also helped him with his mission. Before COVID-19 hit, student council threw a glow dance to help him raise money. They raised close to $5,000.

“Some of the teachers shaved and some of them shaved their beards. It was amazing,” Krista said.

“Yeah, it was really cool. I ended up shaving too,” Gavin said.

Of course, Gavin had to get in on the action!

Recently, Gavin was even recognized as a Disney Magic Maker for all of his efforts.

This Hometown Hero will continue his mission for years to come.

“I want to encourage people to look for opportunities that they can find to do things like this in their community,” Gavin said.

To learn more about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation or to join Gavin’s team, head over to the St. Baldrick’s website.