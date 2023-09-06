SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero is teaching everyone that you’re never too young to care about nature.

Taryn Tice is a 9-year-old from Salem who cares about the environment — so much so, she started her own club.

Both Memorial and Centennial parks are prime locations for play in Salem. Many children come to these parks, including Tice, who enjoys Centennial Park.

“It has big spaces and the playground,” Tice said.

Recently, she started a group called the Young Environmentalists. She passed out flyers to her classmates to help join.

Her idea: Start with the parks.

“We would walk around the park, and if we see any trash, we would pick it up and we would split up,” Tice said. “At this park, we didn’t get a lot. But at a different park, we got a lot of trash.”

Tice enjoys her time at the parks. By making it look better, she’s hoping it will help others as well.

“I want people to come here and make it look all nice, so people would come here more,” Tice said.

And she hopes that others care, like she does.

“I wanted to help the environment and help the earth,” Tice said.

The Young Enviornmentalists are planning another pick up at the parks, sometime before winter.

If you’re interested in joining, they have a Facebook page called the Salem Junior Environmental Club.