Hometown Hero shares love of books with Little Free Library in Boardman

She hopes the little library continues to grow and reach more and more children

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a Mom from Boardman who wants to empower young minds through reading.

“Take a book, give a book, or read a book,” That’s the theme on Forest Park Drive at the Little Free Library in Boardman.

Sarah Russell is an educator, museum curator, business owner, and most importantly a mom. She says she wanted to do something good for her community, and with that, A Little Free Library was born four years ago.

“I really just want change for kids, especially just with books, with art, with anything. Sit outside and enjoy a breath. It’s more for the kids than for me, but I get a kick out of it. It’s cool,” Russell said.

Russell’s mom, Sandy Haynes, says she has always had a love of books and this was her way to empower kids.

“Knowledge is power and putting a book in a child’s hands opens up a whole new world to that child,” Haynes said.

Russell said just yesterday a family came, sat down to read and enjoyed the day. They also had a large book donation from the sheriff’s office. She says this is what it’s all about.

“Please fill it. Fill the library. Take books, keep them, bring them back if you want, share them. Please just share, like, love,” Russell said.

Russell said she hopes the little library continues to grow and reach more and more children.