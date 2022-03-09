(WYTV) — We’ve found a woman you already know for our Hometown Hero this week. You’ve seen her on TV raising money for the American Heart Association and by raising the most, she could win the title of “Woman of Impact.”

Reporter Len Rome had the chance to co-anchor with Chelsea Spears on Channel 27 about a month ago and she impressed him with her forthrightness and honesty about wanting to be a Woman of Impact because to her, it’s personal — she had two blood clots in her lungs.

“I actually went to the doctor and got checked out and thankfully was OK. I had to go on some blood thinners but I ended up missing that brush with a heart attack or stroke or possibly worse,” said Spears.

Journalists are reluctant to be “the story,” although Rome says he took viewers along on his journey to two new knees and a new wrist.

So what about Spears, how does she feel?

“If I can teach someone what the signs are of heart disease, stroke or heart attack and it saves someone, it’s worth it,” said Spears.

“She’s really passionate about her news on-air but just the fact that she’s sharing her story with us just really makes me really proud of her on-air but also behind the scenes,” said Spears’ coworker Lori Barber.

One final question for Spears: who’s going to win Woman of Impact?

“That’s still to be determined. We have several more weeks. The campaign ends on April 7 so we have a few more weeks of fundraising, so if you want to help, you still can,” said Spears.

You can donate in Spears’ name here and make her your Hometown Hero.