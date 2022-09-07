BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — Aaron Miller knows how to build things and is willing to work crazy hours. That’s why he’s our Hometown Hero.

Miller takes care of the buildings and grounds for the Boardman School District but that’s just a start.

“He’s got such a great work ethic but a great attitude to serve and help everybody else, that’s why he’s so valuable here,” said Boardman Schools Director of Operations Brian Fonderlin.

It’s been a busy summer with only 50 days to get all of these projects done, sometimes starting at 5 a.m. and those projects included putting in new door locks in this age of security.

“He’s overseen all the door locks we’ve put in, over 500 door locks in all the schools, all the classrooms,” said Fonderlin.

Principal Mark Zura describes Miller in one word.

“Selfless. He’s a selfless individual. He answers the phone 24/7. He’s here to make sure our building is safe and secure. He makes sure the students have a welcoming learning environment and he always puts others above himself,” said Zura.

Miller took three days off this summer to get married, then it was back to work putting in new doors, new locks, new security, new drywall but he really credits the people working for him.

“And they come out every day, doing the extra hours, working hard and making sure that everything is done and really make me look a lot better than I probably should,” said Miller.

Rome: If they let you, you’d be here 24 hours a day, right?

Miller: I don’t know if I would do that [laughter]

We wanted to talk to Miller a little bit more but his phone went off and he’s off on another adventure.