GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – This week’s Hometown Hero was nominated by a friend who says she is the most giving person on the planet. Our hero is involved in multiple organizations across the Valley.

Shirley Hryronak, of Girard, was so happy to hear that she was nominated to be a Hometown Hero and is a big fan of Daybreak.

Hryronak has gone to a church in Salem for 52 years and works with the children there. She also volunteers at Animal Welfare League.

“Thirty-five years I help with the animals, dogs and cats I foster,” Hryronak said. “If you’re a senior citizen and have a dog or cat or stray and you love it, you want to take care of it. We will help you get it spayed and neutered.”

Hryronak also loves helping the Northeast Ohio Adoption Services.

“Work with the children, put them in foster care. I help with the flyer sale in May. I help wrap gifts for the kids, 300 some kids in five counties,” she said.

Hryronak said her willingness to give of herself comes from her belief. Being the oldest of 12 siblings, her baby brother was only eight months old when her dad died.

“Left my mother with 12 kids. I bought this house 52 years ago. The kids got older, they lived with me, my brothers and sisters, and they then got married and they left. So, I’m always used to taking care of people,” Hryronak said. “I feel like I’m doing something God wanted me to do.”

Hryronak is also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in 2013. Her treatment was intense, having 35 radiation treatments five days a week and chemotherapy once a week. She lost her hearing but is grateful to be alive.

“I was at stage four. They asked me, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ I said that I want to live,” Hryronaksaid. ” I’m very happy. God was good to me, and I’m still here. I had good doctors and I did what they told me.”

Hryronak is grateful that she is able to continue helping her neighbors and community.