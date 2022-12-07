WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today’s Hometown Hero is 34-year-old Colton Trent from Warren. On November 23, Trent rescued a family from a burning house.

Trent was raised in a family of service members. When he saw a house burning in Warren a few weeks back, he didn’t think twice about rushing into the fire.

“Soon as I heard someone all for help, the first thing I thought was just go and help. I didn’t think anything else. I just wanted to help,” Trent said.

Trent has always tried to make the world a better place. He enlisted in the Army at 17 and served until he no longer could.

“I got injured in my third tour in Iraq. When I got injured, I suffered a traumatic brain injury,” he said.

His injuries have caused him to have eight strokes and other health complications.

“Both minor and major. I have had two heart attacks. I have epilepsy and PTSA.”

Trent says he just keeps pushing on. He was raised in a home where he was taught to persevere, even through adversity.

“When you can sit there and you can help someone, you can stop it. You can, even if it’s the smallest thing. There are so many things that can be done, but people just don’t want to take th time to do it,” he said.

Trent faced another challenge when traveling through Ohio in 2017.

“I brought my whole bag with me. It had all my money, my clothes, everything and I brought it inside because I was going to do some work on my computer and everything got stolen, and I got stuck here in Ohio,” Trent explained.

This happened at a McDonald’s in Newark. While he was there, a 19-year-old worker passed out. Trent ran to the rescue. This heroic act ended with him being offered a job by the family to help raise their great Dane dogs. Although he didn’t intend to stay in Ohio, he has found many parts of it to love.

“For some reason, I keep coming back. I don’t know what it is. I love the Amish country. I also love Hocking Hills,” Trent said.

Trent says he’s always loved helping animals and kids.

“I want to open up an equine therapy ranch so that way I can have kids, young adults and adults that have mental and physical disabilities come and work with horses,” he said.

Trent says he hopes to open the ranch in about five years.