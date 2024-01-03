NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero is a senior at Springfield Local High School who’s been restoring the old elementary school bell.

John Roland has been working on this for his final Eagle Scout project since November and its almost complete. On a rainy, cold New Year’s Eve, Roland and his father were hard at work finishing up the final touches on the refurbished bell.

“This past month, we’ve really seen everything come together, start to see the fruits of our labor,” John Roland said.

It’s been quite the process from start to finish, with many challenges along the way.

“Really nice to see what this community can give to others,” John Roland said. “I never expected this to be as big of a thing as it is.”

“I am very proud that he picked this project, it’s something that I couldn’t have imagined and I’m glad that he picked it, spent a lot of time and is seeing it through till the end,” said Larry Roland, John’s father.

John is hopeful the bell will be finished very soon and able to be admired for a long time to come.

“Maybe even as soon as [New Year’s Day], we hope to get the grout in so we can get the wooden support out, get the capstones in place, pressure-wash it and make it look pretty,” John said.