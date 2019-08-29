Hometown Hero revitalizes homes, mentors kids in Youngstown

Sokol has helped the program evolve over the years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is trying to make the city a better place one vacant home at a time.

Tiffany Sokol is the housing director at Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, which works to revitalize the city.

“Which is a huge amount of stuff. Our housing counseling, our renovation of vacant homes and vacant buildings, our assisting existing homeowners and repairing their homes,” said Ian Beniston from the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Sokol has helped the program evolve over the years.

“She’s been a huge part of getting the work done. Without her, we certainly wouldn’t have renovated those 100 plus houses. You see there on the wall behind me? Hundreds of homeowners that we have assisted. Thousands through our housing counseling,” Beniston said.

Sokol’s work does not stop there, however.

“Also mentoring several kids from the south side here, so her heart is in not just the job, but the community as a whole,” said Beniston.

When Beniston heard about WYTV’s Hometown Hero award, he knew Sokol was worthy of the title.

“She really embodies for me what it is to be a Hometown Hero because it’s not just ‘I did this’ or ‘I did that.’ [It’s] how you live your life at all times.

WYTV surprised Sokol at her office with the award.

“I feel like I am just doing my job and I am really blessed to do something that also impacts people in a really positive way,” Sokol said.