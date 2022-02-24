YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our hometown Hero this week is a volunteer making a difference at the Mahoning County Dog Pound.

Volunteer Phyllis Willrich was looking for something to keep her busy in her retirement, so she attended a volunteer training class at the pound and began helping out, volunteering three to five hours a week.

“I was walking and I thought well, why don’t you do something with the walking and walk the dogs,” Willrich said. “The walking really helps with their kennel stress and they love it and just love being in the grass and rolling. I just come in and start walking them.”

Staff quickly realized that she had a gift, saying she is exceptional at helping dogs who come from not-so-good places such as strays who have no history of human interaction.

“She takes the dog that has no idea what a toy is to a dog that is playing with a toy, happy, carefree, fearless dog that started out very afraid. She’s amazing,” said Megan Zarlenga, the social media coordinator for the Mahoning CountyDog Pound.

Willrich has given a lot to the dogs and says they returned the favor in her recovery from a medical emergency. Several months ago Phyllis found herself hospitalized, unable to walk for a period of time.

“It was an aneurysm. It had burst and was bleeding into my brain,” Willrich explained.

But she didn`t let that stop her from doing what she loved. It was one dog, in particular, named Beauty, that brought her back.

“She was special and her and Phylis had a special bond, and she really transformed thanks to Phyllis,” Zarlenga said.

Willrich continued visiting pups as she recovered, saying it definitely helped her heal.

“I became very nervous and my blood pressure went up. I never had high blood pressure before, but coming here, it just calmed me. It calmed be being with the dogs,” she said.

Today, Willrich has a clean bill of health and continues to help pups find their happy homes. She hopes more volunteers join in, helping more dogs find happy endings.

“When we see someone walk of here and just jump right in the back seat of a car, that’s the best feeling ever. And when they don’t look back, that’s amazing,” Willrich said. “I’m plastered at the front window waving goodbye to a dog. When they don’t look back, I’m ecstatic because they’re already looking toward their future.”

Every dog in the video report above is up for adoption. The pound currently has around 26 dogs ready for a loving home. If you’re interested in volunteering, they host a volunteer training class on the last Thursday of every month at 4 p.m.