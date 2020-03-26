Hometown Hero raises money to ensure every kid in Girard can play baseball this spring

At just 5-years-old, Max Collins founded Beads to Play Baseball, which raised $8,000 for the kids in his community

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Less fortunate kids in Girard got ready for the baseball season with a shopping event at Dick’s Sporting Goods. It was all because a little boy had a big idea.

Max Collins is a sports lover. The 5-year-old wanted to give every kid in the Girard area the opportunity to play ball this spring.

A TV ad showed a little girl making bracelets for charity. He told his parents he wanted to do the same thing.

“You know, when your kid’s brain is starting to spin a little bit, and he told us what he wanted to do after he saw the commercial. We said, ‘Alright buddy.’ We had a couple of family parties we had to go to. We thought, ‘He’ll make $100 or $150, enough to pay for one or two kids to play baseball,'” said Jason Collins, Max’s dad.

In just a matter of a couple months, Max raised nearly $8,000. He was able to pay the registration fees for all the kids in Girard who couldn’t afford them. The money also went toward new gear.

“Some other families’ biggest concerns is just making sure they have food on the table and clothes to wear to school. So him coming up with this idea and us all kind of pulling together as a family and being able to help so many kids have the opportunity to play sports really warms my heart,” said Carla Collins, Max’s mom.

Max had to decide how much money each ballplayer would get.

“T-ball got $50, and 8U and 10U got $75,” Max said.

With money left over, Max’s business, called Beads to Play Baseball, will help those in need during these trying times.

“We’re going to be donating the rest of that money to the Second Harvest Food Bank for their school pantry, as well as donating extra snacks and things since kids are home now with the coronavirus,” Carla said.

Look for Max this summer at a Scrappers game! Plus, the Cleveland Indians also invited him to a game this summer!

Now, all we need is for things to return to normal so all the kids can…

“Play ball!” Max and his sister Riley said.