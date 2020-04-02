Hometown Hero provides hot lunches for Warren first responders amid COVID-19 outbreak

Cafe 422 has been offering hot lunches between noon and 2 p.m. for the past week and a half

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many restaurants have been trying to help their communities as we cope with the coronavirus. In particular, his week’s Hometown Hero is helping first responders in Warren.

Serdar DeDe, owner of the famous Cafe 422, has been offering hot lunches between noon and 2 p.m. for the past week and a half to first responders such as police officers, firefighters and hospital workers.

DeDe said this is just something he had to do.

“I’m thrilled. On social media, the phone calls I’m getting, my family, my brother and I, it’s been great. I mean, this is a tough time. I know we’re going to get through, I know we’re going to come out really strong, but at the same time, I’m very thankful for what we have and are able to give back also to the community,” said DeDe said.

The offer is still good at the restaurant on Thursday and Friday.