Hometown Hero played pivotal role in bringing community college to area

Elder Rosetta Carter is a spiritual force, saying she feels the church and the community are one

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a top community organizer in Youngstown who leads by example.

Elder Rosetta Carter has a full schedule. She holds landlords accountable for their properties and is responsible for fresh vegetables in pop-up markets throughout the city. But that’s just the beginning!

She also helps bring dignity to those coming out of prison, having developed the “Dress to Succeed” program that helps released prisoners look their best when they re-enter society.

“Warden Palmer said, ‘I don’t want to see my men down at WRTA with sweats on.’ So what we did was we had them come out in dignity,” Carter said.

Men’s and women’s boutiques are stocked with formal wear to give people options.

It all starts with her faith — she serves as an elder at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

“I feel that I have been put on this earth not just to be a volunteer, but to be a servant for God,” Carter said.

Carter takes her mission outside the church and into the community she loves. She is a woman of action for social injustice, a voice for the voiceless.

She was the lead organizer of the ACTION program, a non-profit that brings all of the churches together to fight for those who are looking for a better life.

“A lot of people don’t see what she does. When you guys go to sleep, she’s still working. That’s one of the reasons why I nominated her, for her tireless effort and how much she loves the community and how much she loves people in general,” said Taunya Bourne.

Knowledge is power. Carter believes education is the fastest way to raise the standard of living for people living in poverty. She was instrumental in bringing the Eastern Gateway Community College to the Valley.

“We actually demanded that there be a community college here in our Valley. So what we did, we took over 5,000 signatures to the governor at that time, which was Governor [Ted] Strickland,” Carter said.

“She definitely inspired me. She inspires me, you know, to see somebody do so much and do so much good. You have to look at her and you have to say, ‘I want to do better. I want to be better,'” said Pastor Jeff Stanford, president of ACTION.