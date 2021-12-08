Hometown Hero passionately mentors teens at local YMCA

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to the Davis Center YMCA in Boardman. Someone there was nominated for her love of children and going out of her way to make sure they’re cared for.

“Energetic and fun, very caring for all of the kids that are in the program and even across the entire county. She wants to just bring everybody together,” said Jacqueline McGinnis.

McGinnis is talking about Nikki Murray, the youth and teen director at the Davis Center YMCA. McGinnis has known her for two years and nominated her for Hometown Hero because of all she does to bring children from the YMCA and beyond together.

“She did the community day that was at The Y, she has the summer camps, she has the after-school program, she does sports,” McGinnis said.

Murray has been in her current role for seven years but has been working at the YMCA for 16 years. She said the best part of her job is the children.

“I get to pretty much hang out with them all the time, come up with fun activities and do things for the community to help support them. So my job basically gets to help and support and play with them. It’s a pretty cool job,” Murray said.

Within minutes of seeing Murray interact with the children, you can see the love she has for them and her job.

“They adore her and I’ve never heard one single complaint. They’re always, like, loving when she’s coming down and joke around with her,” McGinnis said.

Murray said she was very humbled and honored to be this week’s Hometown Hero.

“I feel like there are a lot of people in this world that do a lot of amazing things and I feel very honored that somebody thought of me for something like this and it’s a pretty amazing feeling to be given this,” Murray said.

A pretty amazing feeling for a pretty amazing person.

“I hope I can keep being their hero,” Murray said.