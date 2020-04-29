Hometown Hero making school at home fun for students

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Union Elementary’s principal received dozens of nominations for 33 WYTV’s Hometown Hero award.

“He is always devoted to his community,” said Bethann Gallo, a parent.

“He is always trying to think of different ways, new ways, to not only keep the kids interested, but also bring in the community together,” parent Rachela Sacha said.

Mike Masucci still has that same drive even though school has moved online, uploading videos of himself reading to his students and teaching them how to draw.

“Anything he does for the kids is always 110%,” said Ashley Klase, a teacher. “He always puts so much effort and passion into it.”

“I am a firm believer that you are only as good as the people around you,” Masucci said. “I am very blessed to work with such amazing teachers and staff members.”

Over the Easter holiday, Masucci found a way to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

“He got the Easter Bunny and he drove the Easter Bunny around to all the neighborhoods in Poland so the kids can see the Easter Bunny,” Gallo said. “With everything going on, we weren’t able to meet in the Poland Village to do our Easter egg hunt and meet the Bunny.”

“We always call him our local celebrity, so we weren’t sure if the kids were more excited to see the Easter Bunny in the bed of his truck or actually see him driving by our house. So it was a nice treat for everybody,” Sacha said.

Mr. Masucci doesn’t just educate students — he makes everyone feel special.

“It’s encouraging that people are recognizing the hard work and I will keep going. I promise,” he said.