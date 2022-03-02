YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Northside Pool is empty and quiet now, but in a few months it will be busy, and Aaron Medina will be there to keep swimmers safe.

“I was assistant pool manager and head lifeguard. The lifeguard staff was under my orders. All of my lifeguards at Northside Pool had multiple saves this year,” said Medina.

Medina thought we were covering a Youngstown parks meeting, but his mentor, Kevin Tarpley broke the news.

“You sir, my dear friend, colleague, lieutenant, are the new Youngstown Hometown Hero!” said Tarpley.

Medina is a member of the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy and in their ranking system, he is a First Lieutenant.

“With higher ranks, you get more responsibility. You have to strategize, you have to come up with plans and help your associates,” said Medina.

Medina was named to the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Steering Committee. When the chairman resigned late last year, Medina became the committee chair, making him the youngest to ever hold that distinction in the Valley’s history.

“Speaking to adults and voicing my opinion and asking questions, that’s not something that I would typically do before the role I have now but after that, it has helped tremendously with my speaking ability,” said Medina.

Medina has been so vital to the McKelvey Lake development plan, it was named after him — the Medina Plan — and includes camp areas, a bait shop, a boat slip, and more.

Medina sees the impact this project can make in Youngstown. “The stores around the area will also get more customers,” he said.