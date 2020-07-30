Hometown Hero makes dreams come true by day, sews needed masks by night in North Lima

To date, Tammy Engle has sewn over 2,000 masks since the beginning of April

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero volunteers countless hours helping girls feel like Cinderella before their school dances. But once the pandemic hit, she used her spare time to further give back to the community.

To date, Tammy Engle has sewn over 2,000 masks since the beginning of April.

“I very much have always loved to give back and help out whenever I can. I am blessed at this place I’m at in my life that that’s what I can do as my full-time job is give back,” she said.

You may recognize Engle from one of our former Hometown Hero stories. She’s a fairy godmother at Diva Donations in North Lima.

The non-profit organization allows girls in need to find their dream dress, shoes and accessories at no cost for school dances and other special occasions.

“Right now, since the pandemic, we’ve been closed and we still need to pay rent, pay insurance, pay our website fees and we want to be here for when dresses are going to be around and to do that we needed to raise around $7,000 and so that’s one of the reasons why I started making masks,” Engle said.

For the most part, Engle goes out and gets whatever supplies she needs, but donations have also poured in from the community.

“I did take about three weeks off because it kind of went down and then now with schools going back and mandatory masks it’s starting back up again,” she said.

Even before the mask making started, Engle was sewing things like guardian angels, made from dresses and wedding gowns that couldn’t be used at Divas.

“So these were going to hospice care, nursing homes, COVID floors, and there were about 500 of these angels donated out, too,” Engle said.

And she’s still making those between the masks. This Hometown Hero works nonstop, just to give back to the community.

“Everybody that knows me knows that this isn’t why I would ever do this. I am very much a person that is in the background and I don’t want acknowledgment for something that I do that I think is a need that I should be doing,” Engle said.