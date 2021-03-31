Hometown Hero made big impact in Valley’s COVID testing capabilities

Thankfully, QUICKMed hired our Hometown Hero just in the nick of time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During the pandemic, Staci Homan walked into a daunting task. She was responsible for developing a COVID testing strategy.

Right when Homan was hired as a nurse practitioner, COVID hit. She was responsible for implementing a testing program for all of the QUICKMed locations. Sounds easy? It wasn’t.

“It was trial and error. We had a rough couple of months initially starting out. We would just troubleshoot,” Homan said. “What would be problematic, we would fix it. More problems, more fixing, and we went back and forth until we ironed it out.”

The countless hours of hard work really paid off. QuickMed CEO Dr. Lena Esmail saw it in real-time.

“She was ultimately responsible for the strategy and logistics for staffing and organization of setups for COVID testing to ensure that were able to cover as much ground as possible. Through Staci’s efforts, we were able to test more people in the tri-county area, than the whole tri-county area combined.”

Keeping patients and staff safe was just part of the challenge. She also had to keep up morale.

“Essentially, I just try to be there for anyone that needs it,” Hamon said.

She also became Mrs. Homan during the pandemic. Her husband Nate nominated Staci.

“Working a lot of those long hours, and a lot of times coming home and having to do charts all day. Just seeing how she was able to handle all of that workload and still be such a great example for other people, I think was pretty impressive,” Nate Homan said.

Staci Homan, a nurse practitioner at QUICKMed, and this week’s 33 WYTV Hometown Hero.