NILES, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero loves her job, her customers, and putting other people first.

Marilyn Alberini has a very special story that 33 News shared with you before when she found a local veteran’s lost ring inside the Niles Walgreens about 4 months ago.

It’s her love for others that always shines through.

It was a special moment that was only 17 hours in the making, but so very memorable for each person involved.

33 News was there as 92-year-old Verne Gibson was reunited with his beloved gold nugget ring that’s been on his left pinky finger for more than three decades.

He lost in at the Niles Walgreens while waiting at the pharmacy back in November.

Alberini was the employee to find it just under a chair. “That day was really special. I know every piece of jewelry has a history behind it and Verne wanted to give this ring to his grandson.”

Alberini’s boss, Mary Shaffer, was the one to call 33 News after Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimely’s story aired that night. She knew how important it was for Marilyn to find the ring’s owner.

“She found it, she put it in the office she was like ‘this is someone’s ring, they’re probably looking for it,'” said Shaffer.

But if you ask Shaffer or any of Alberini’s coworkers, that’s just who she is — someone so generous and loving and knows almost all her customers by name.

“It’s important to be treated the way you want to be treated when you come into the store,” said Alberini.

“She’s just an amazing person all around. Everyone loves her. She’s kind, compassionate, going out of her way to help customers. She just truly cares about people,” said Shaffer.

It’s that love of helping people that got Alberini nominated to be this week’s Hometown Hero.

Shaffer and some of her other coworkers helped us with the surprise.

“I’m shocked! I really am shocked and that’s going to go on the wall in my home,” said Alberini.

“She’ll remember this for the rest of her life, so will the rest of us,” said Shaffer.