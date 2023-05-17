(WYTV) — In this week’s Hometown Hero segment, we’re honoring a local teen that’s made it her mission to make a lasting impact on the health of the community. She was also named this year’s American Heart Association Tri-County Teen of Impact Award Winner.

At just fourteen years old, Madeline Long is making her mark, encouraging the community to lead a heart-healthy life.

“I just hope that I’m able to make an impact on kids my age, and younger or older — to make an impact on the community and help others if they need it,” Madeline said.

She was even named this year’s American Heart Association Tri-county Teen of Impact after creating a team and doing several campaigns centered around heart health, raising about $14,000.

“The campaign was so important to us personally. Heart disease and heart issues have been on both sides of Maddy’s family for many generations,” said Lisa Long, Madeline’s mother.

Maddy’s great-grandmother had an X-ray done at the Canfield Fair and discovered she needed a heart valve replacement.

“Without any insurance, she had no way to pay for this and so the American Heart Association paid for all the hospital bills and everything that she needed to have,” Madeline said.

According to Superintendent Dan Hill, the eighth-grader at Crestview Middle School is inspiring her peers.

“The attitude of servitude goes a long way and that obviously has come from her family. Giving back, paying forward, however you want to do that, but serving those around her that are in need, less fortunate — and obviously that giving attitude is contagious,” Hill said.

Maddy is also extremely involved at school, performing in plays and playing soccer and track.

“As a family, we’re big believers in glass half full and karma, so she’s been putting out such good vibes and good karma for so long that it comes back to her and that’s just what we want to teach her. You put kindness in the world, it’ll come back to you,” Lisa Long said.