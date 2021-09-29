Hometown Hero is out to feed the hungry from local church

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is out to feed the hungry.

Pat Wolf’s mission has grown quite a bit in just a few years, feeding a few families to feeing hundreds.

Inside the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, parishioner Pat Wolf started a food bank giveaway three years ago.

“We got together as a parish. Our first food distribution was three families came and it was exciting,” Wolf said.

The food giveaway includes baby food, a lot of it coming from the Big Reach Center of Hope in Salem.

In fact, one grandmother found something she absolutely needed for her grandson: Pedialyte.

“And she was just so grateful. She thanked up and blessed us and told us she’d pray for us forever,” Wolf said.

The food giveaway is always on the fourth Friday of the month, so the next one coming up is Friday, October 22.

They’ve got plenty of canned goods and dry goods as well as milk, cheese, eggs and produce that arrives at the last minute.

Len Rome: “How does it feel to be somebody’s guardian angel?”

Pat Wolf: “Well, it’s more like the answer to their prayers. They pray for these things and we deliver for God. We’re those hands that do God’s work.”

Right now, people drive by to pick up the boxes in their trunks.

Wolf’s ultimate goal is to bring people back into the room where they can individually shop for what they want.

The ultimate goal is to go out of business, where people don’t need this help anymore.