(WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us out to the Trumbull County Fair where we introduce you to a 14-year volunteer with the 4-H program.

Sometimes working with animals can be a tough task, sometimes a smelly one. But for some, they enjoy being around them.

Jerry Lipps is one of these people. She’s been helping out at the Trumbull County Fair’s 4-H for over a decade. But if you ask her, she can sum it up in eight words.

“Basically, I do a lot of paperwork,” said Lipps.

She does a lot of ordering for market poultry. 4-H is a program that helps kids raise animals and shows them off at things like the fair, and they find ways to help the kids financially.

“We provide scholarships for going to camp. We provide scholarships for two high school seniors,” said Lipps.

Not only have we seen the hard work she’s done to make her this week’s Hometown Hero, but 4-H has also seen it.

“It was a distinguished service award evidently. I was nominated by someone, I’m not sure who, just for all the years of work I’ve put in,” said Lipps.

Some people volunteer for groups like these because their kids get involved, and sometimes, stop when their kids stop. But not for her.

“My kids have aged out, four or five years ago. So I don’t even have kids here but I’m still here doing it,” said Lipps.

For the last 14 years, she could be seen at the Trumbull County Fair’s 4-H building. To her, the 4-H program has now become a big part of her life.

“I really enjoy it. We have a great group of kids. There’s like 30 kids in our group this year. The families are all great. Everybody helps everybody out. I love doing it,” said Lipps.