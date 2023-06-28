YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s hometown hero is an up-and-coming children’s author and illustrator hailing from Youngstown’s East Side. Through his multicultural books used to inspire imagination in kids, the Valley has come to known Steve Brown as Dynamo Flapdoodle.

Brown grew up on the city’s East Side. He worked in a medical lab for Cleveland Clinic before coming home to care for his family — which gave him the time to pursue a lifelong passion.

“My first degree is in art,” Brown said. “As I was home, I found I have more time to do things, so I started drawing and doing more work again. I started doing more and more and more work.”

Brown has since written 20 children’s books under the penname “Dynamo Flapdoodle.” They focus on subjects like manners, bullying and stress — all with main characters from different cultural backgrounds.

“I saw that there was a niche to be filled for African American characters. When I saw an African American character, it brought the book more to life for me. So I thought, if I try to do this with my books, it might help someone,” Brown said.

Brown hopes his books can educate kids about different cultures around them.

“Not just African American or Hispanic, because some of my books are Hispanic based too. Not just, but to try to give them a character they can identify with,” Brown said.

A big reason why Brown is this week’s Hometown Hero is his impact on kids around the Valley.

“One of the kids after the class came up to me and he’s like, ‘You did this book?’ That was so special,” Brown said. “I said, ‘Are you going to write books when you get older?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m going to write books.’ To see that he thought he could do it or maybe do something like that — that was cool to me.”

Brown’s weekly series, “Angie and Angie,” comes out July 1.

It will be available on his Dynamo Flapdoodle Facebook page.