Hometown Hero inspired by loss helps Valley veterans

A mom from Champion uses her son's memory to make life better for other veterans

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Chris Wortman’s son, Army Sergeant Robert Carr, was killed in action serving in Baghdad in 2017. Now, this mom is making sure he is remembered and helping others along the way.

Chris created a table in her home in honor of her son. There, you will find his awards and commendations, memorabilia of his time serving our country. Putting that table together changed her life.

“I might be able to smile sometimes, but my heart’s always breaking on the inside with him not here. I do things for Valley Patriots Night, Toys for Tots. I give whenever I can. It makes me feel good. Robbie’s not here, so I’ll do what I can to make him proud,” Chris said.

Sgt. Carr’s favorite saying was “Live well, die well.” Chris tries to live well by reaching out to other veterans by helping them and working at the VFW in Newton Falls.

“I try to give my veterans 100% because my son gave 100%, and that is what I know he would expect from his mom,” Chris said.

A veteran that will never come home, but his mother is a veteran’s advocate who will never stop reaching and is why Chris Wortman is this week’s 33 WYTV Hometown Hero.