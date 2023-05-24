CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero has been fighting for autism programs and services for nearly 20 years. But now, Kelly Long needs a hero of her own.

She didn’t pour the concrete, but Long helped build the special needs playground at Walnut Grove in Canfield.

“I do have a set of twin daughters who both have special needs,” Long said. “I’m a parent advocate. I go out to the school systems and I advocate for services and accommodations in the school systems. Because any special parent knows, it’s kind of a battle to get services”

Now, this Hometown Hero has her own battle to fight.

“I’m now in end-stage kidney failure. I’m on the kidney transplant waiting list with the Cleveland Clinic,” Long said.

Long had an evaluation at the clinic recently and learned of the challenge ahead.

“I’ve had hundreds and hundreds of blood transfusions, and every time I received a blood transfusion, I picked up those peoples antibodies as well. I’ve been told that only 18% of the population will match me,” Long said. “If I tried to get a kidney from just anybody matching my blood type, I would have a 100% chance of kidney rejection.”

She worries most for her children. Her husband passed away, and her special needs kids don’t understand why their mommy is so tired after dialysis, which she does three times a week.

She’s hoping for a small miracle.

“I need to find someone who is O+, that’s part of that 18% to match me,” Long said.

If you’re thinking, “I would love to help, but that’s not my blood type, I can’t help” — you can help.

“That one person is all we need, but we just need thousands of you to share it and help find somebody to get her better,” said Dana Winters, who nominated Long for Hometown Hero.