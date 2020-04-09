Hometown Hero helps support small businesses by creating restaurant takeout Facebook page

The page promotes and advertises restaurants in the Shenango Valley that now rely on takeout only

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is Jennifer Chiodo of Sharpsville.

Chiodo started the Shenango Valley Take Out Facebook page to help locally owned restaurants and small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She and other members of the group promote and advertise restaurants in the Shenango Valley that now rely on takeout only.

The page has already grown to just under 9,000 followers.

Some places have said their takeout businesses are doing better now than before the pandemic.

Chiodo said she’s just glad to help!

“It’s been such a blessing. I’ve met so many wonderful people on this page… Made so many new friends and got to talk to and get to know a lot of our area business owners with the restaurants and stuff. They’re just wonderful, wonderful people just trying to take care of their families, and I’m so honored to be a part of that,” she said.

If you’d like to join Chiodo in helping local businesses in the Shenango Valley, just go to the Shenango Valley Take Out page on Facebook.