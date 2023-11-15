BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Katie Glatzer is the owner of Body Temple Fitness in Boardman.

She inspires and transforms lives one workout at a time — she is this week’s 33 WYTV Hometown Hero.

“It’s been a lot of hills and valleys for the last nine years, but we are still here. We are still going, and I couldn’t ask for a better community of people,” Glatzer said.

Ten years ago, Glatzer fell in love with teaching group fitness after instructing some classes at the YMCA.

“During that time, I just had this vision for Body Temple in my brain. I had the name of my business. I had everything. I knew what I wanted to do,” she said.

Her fitness studio opened in 2014. During that time, Glatzer impacted many lives with her vision to help others become the best versions of themselves.

“I know that you have so much more to offer. I know that you have so much more to given then you even realize, so my goal is to push them to see what they are capable of doing,” Glatzer said. “Somebody that has never jogged a day in their life — might take them two months, but they jogged a full mile in the class, and it’s like they are so proud of themselves.”

For anyone who wants to pursue a goal, Glatzer says it doesn’t happen overnight.

“Surround yourself with the right people who are going to encourage you and support you through it,” she said. “If I were to open it when I wanted to when I was 23 years old, I would have fallen flat on my face. That’s why it took 10 years of hard work and building my name in the community.”

Group fitness allows others to connect within the community and feel good doing it.

“The endorphins that you get just chemically in your body that release when you exercise changes the way you think. When you feel good about yourselves, that changes the way you think,’ Glatzer said.