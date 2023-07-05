(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero helps brighten the day for kids in Columbiana County. Lisa Wallace has partnered with her dad, Scott Lewis, for the non-profit, The Brightside Project. Recently, they’ve achieved one of their biggest goals, to get a mobile unit.

For the last seven years, The Brightside Project out of Salem has given to kids in Columbiana County. During that time, they’ve done food and backpack giveaways, and have been a part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

“Some people might think I’m naive but I just personally just have this hope that we’re changing lives, we’re helping children,” Wallace said.

Since their start, they’ve moved from their old location on South Broadway Avenue to a bigger space on East Pershing Street. They also managed to help kids throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

But their biggest accomplishment has been Wallace and Lewis’ brainchild from the beginning. It’s a mobile unit, which they tried to do in 2016, but wasn’t made possible until they received a $25,000 grant last year and got a huge donation during the 2022 Salem Super Cruise.

“I was telling him about the Sunshine Bus, how we’re still $10,000 short to buy the initial bus and [he] said, ‘I’ll just write you a check for $10,000,'” Wallace said.

Now, the Sunshine Bus travels from community to community. Recently, it went to East Palestine to help residents following the train derailment.

“We’ve had [an] incredible response from the community, nothing but positive. The schools are thankful, the parents are thankful, the kids are so excited,” Wallace said.

Not long after the non-profit was started, we recognized Lewis as a Hometown Hero. Seven years later, it’s Wallace’s turn.

“Thank you, thank you so much. Wow. Like father, like daughter,” Wallace said with a laugh.