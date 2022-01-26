Hometown Hero helps hospitalized families feel normal

(WYTV) – Bringing normalcy to families battling life-threatening diseases is the mission of this week’s Hometown Hero and the foundation she works for.

Janelle Nagy started a branch of the Piggyback Foundation in the Youngstown area.

“I love it because it’s bringing joy when you know people are stressed and it’s a niche that’s not fulfilled,” said Nagy.

The Piggyback Foundation started in Norwalk over a decade ago, where Nagy used to live. She started a branch in the Youngstown area six years ago after moving here.

“When a family’s having a horrible day and they’ve spent the whole day the hospital and mom is exhausted and they come home and there’s a gift card for pizza and a movie that’s not something any other charity does. I know as a mother that that’s a huge weight off of my brain and my heart to say, ‘Oh, I can just sit down and have some pizza and it’s ok,'” said Nagy.

They also make sure children are up to date on their schoolwork.

Some of Nagy’s favorite memories with the foundation involve helping children.

“My absolute favorite thing to do is, we have a lot of children who fight leukemia and different types of cancers and when they finish their treatment and they’re taking the port out, they’re done, and they don’t have to deal with it outside of check-ups. We have multiple times now hired a limo and we take them to the limo, we surprise them and they get in the limo and they go to get their port out” said Nagy.

Nagy was equally as surprised as those children when she found out she was this week’s Hometown Hero.

“It’s the whole board, it really is. I always say that but we have the best board in the whole world,” said Nagy.

If you’d like to support their efforts, they will be having a Chocolate Fest on May 5 at the Embassy Banquet Centre and a Summer Bash on August 14 at Magic Tree Pub & Eatery in Boardman.

