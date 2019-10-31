Hometown Hero helps honor local veterans in need at Hospice of the Valley

For Antonucci, this is her life's calling: helping veterans who are slipping away from us

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Veterans Day is approaching and our Hometown Hero, Rosemary Antonucci, will be reaching out to veterans who need her special care through Hospice of the Valley.

Antonucci used to be in charge of the volunteers at Hospice. She then retired and came back as a volunteer.

“She’s not a veteran, but she takes care of veterans. I can’t say anything more than that. We have a lot of veterans out there that say they take care of veterans and don’t, but these people are not veterans. They’re civilians and they honor us every day,” said volunteer Dale Baringer.

“It was something near and dear to my heart and I think all of us should continue to recognize our veterans no matter what stage of life they’re in,” Antonucci said.

She left a message for people who are thinking about volunteering.

“They will receive the most rewarding paycheck to the heart they can ever get by giving to others.”