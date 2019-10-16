Hometown Hero helps fellow McDonald High Schoolers get supplies they need

Kaitlyn Helt collects supplies through donations, then organizes them in the school office so students can grab them

McDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – A McDonald student is spending her spare time to make sure her classmates have all of their school supplies.

Kaitlyn Helt is a senior now but during her sophomore year, she started the School Supply Project.

“To get school supplies to students in McDonald Schools who don’t have them,” she said.

Kaitlyn noticed teachers were buying more supplies than they needed.

“I felt it would just be easier for someone to volunteer and collect them,” she said.

So that’s what Kaitlyn does — she collects supplies through donations, then organizes them in the school office.

“The community has really stepped up, too, to help Kaitlyn,” Principal Gary Carkido said. “She has went on social media to ask for these donations.”

Students can grab things like pencils, paper and binders at their own convenience.

“It’s been a huge success,” Kaitlyn said. “We’ve raised over thousands of dollars in school supplies.”

Classmates have thanked Kaitlyn for starting this project. She said she does it because it’s fun.

“Some kids just aren’t able to get the things they need that they should have been able to get in the first place.”

Congratulations, Kaitlyn!