Hometown Hero helps community during pandemic while giving back to local band

Dianna Perrico's resourcefulness quickly grew to something more, raising thousands of dollars for the Canfield Band

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dianna Perrico started remaking old band uniforms into masks for local hospital workers. Her efforts quickly grew to something more, raising thousands of dollars for the Canfield Band.

During the first week of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, many people just wanted to help, especially when it came to making personal protective equipment for those on the frontlines.

Salem Regional Medical Center was asking for homemade masks made of polyester. A quick look around her closet and Dianna found band skirts.

“So I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll cut these up,'” she said.

The skirts were part of old band uniforms that had been replaced.

Dianna was making masks nonstop, especially after word got out to the community.

“Actually, I overwhelmed myself in the beginning. I didn’t realize how many people wanted them and the quantity that they wanted them.”

It became a family affair. Dianna’s sons even made a YouTube video about it.

“My husband ended up laser-cutting them because it sealed off the edges instead of having them fray.”

In all, she made 750 masks from the band skirts.

“Everyone asked, you know, ‘How much are you asking for them?’ And I said that I’m not asking for anything but if you would have bought them, take what you would’ve used and put it in the jar, and I’m going to donate it back to the band.”

Giving back and paying it forward. Dianna donated close to $2,500 to the Canfield Band to be used specially for uniforms.

“I’m absolutely just thrilled. That’s amazing and I thank everyone for that.”