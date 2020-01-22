Hometown Hero helps bring smiles to faces at Akron Children’s Hospital

Stevens started raising money for toys to be donated to the Boardman hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is spending her spare time helping to put a smile on the faces of kids at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Megan Stevens unloaded hundreds of donated toys from her car.

“I just hope that each one of these toys makes the kids have a positive experience when they are here,” said Stevens.

The hospital can be a very intimidating place for kids.

“The kids that come in, often times, have a lot of anxiety coming into the hospital. Very scared, not knowing what’s going to happen and these toys bring down their anxiety levels so we can get the job done,” said volunteer supervisor Jamie Demain.

Stevens wanted to help alleviate some of those feelings.

Through her nonprofit organization, Brighten Up for the Kids, Stevens started raising money for toys to be donated to the Boardman hospital.

“This year, we were really excited with this haul that I got behind me here. We are at 4,500 toys,” she said. “I don’t do this for the thank you’s. We do this for the kids.”