(WYTV) — Teri Ely says she’s like a circus clown spinning plates on sticks — always making sure none of the plates fall — which is exactly why she’s this week’s Hometown Hero.

Since October, we’ve been telling you stories about veterans in our area and the impact they’re making. As we approach Veterans Day on Friday, it seems fitting to honor a person and organization that helps veterans in any way possible.

In October, we highlighted Bartholomew Misiaszek for a Veterans Voices story, where he talked about Veterans Outreach. We caught up with him last week, and he told us about how his internship at the center has taught him it’s a place that helps one veteran at a time.

“I called the Mahoning Valley Veterans Commission, and they were like, ‘Have you ever heard of Veterans Outreach?’ I’m like, ‘No I don’t know,'” says Misiaszek. “They were like, ‘Here’s their website, contact them.'”

During his internship, Misiaszek got to work with the executive director Teri Ely, who says it all started with her husband’s desire to help those who served.

“After he went to San Francisco for the job he had at the time, saw so many homeless people on the street, went out and visited them and learned many of them and it was really just an eye-opener,” Ely says. “His father served in World War II, he was a Pearl Harbor survivor and a medic, and he always heard all of those stories growing up. His brother was a Vietnam and Korean veteran, and our son is in the army and now he’s disabled as well.”

This is a place with a strong community, built to serve veterans — whether that’s providing food and clothes or helping pay a bill. And it’s all run on donations.

Veterans Outreach helps 30-50 veterans a day and give out thousands of pounds of food a year. It also provides a place for people to share a laugh and enjoy each other’s company with those who do so much so quickly.

“We got a call from an agency about they had a homeless vet needed put up,” Ely says. “We were able to make it happen.”

“[Ely] does this because this is her heart, this is what she wants to do,” Misiaszek says.

“The vets, they all leave here with their dignity,” Ely says.

Veterans Outreach survives on donations and is always welcoming contributions.