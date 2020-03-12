Hometown Hero heads non-profit that rescues and keeps wildlife alive

Heather Merrit has been the director of Birds in Flight Sanctuary for almost 30 years

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren woman is helping wildlife, from caring for them to fixing their injuries and opening her home to them.

Heather Merrit’s passion is to care for wildlife in the Valley. She’s the director of Birds in Flight Sanctuary.

“We rescue, rehabilitate, release and do education with wildlife,” she said.

Merrit has been doing this for 29 years.

“To be able to rescue, see them all the way through surgery or medicine and let them go is really important,” she said.

Merrit takes care of all types of birds, from hummingbirds to bald eagles. She says it takes a lot of time.

“Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. We’ve been called out on Christmas, Easter. At two or three in the morning we have people call,” Merrit said.

Merrit runs the sanctuary out of her home.

“Just to save them and help them. It’s all about them,” she said.

Ruth Young nominated Merrit for the award after seeing all the work she has done.

“She is here all the time or out rescuing animals, out doing education projects, helping people to learn that wild animals are important to our environment,” Young said.

Merrit was shocked when she found out she won our Hometown Hero award.

“It makes me cry because we just do it. We love what we do and we love to help and it just touches my heart,” she said.