Hometown Hero hasn’t slowed down since retirement as he continues to serve Warren area

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero can be described as humble and passionate.

Since retiring in 2009, Louis Lepro has dedicated his time to helping people in Warren and the surrounding areas through his work with St. Vincent de Paul. He hasn’t come close to slowing down.

“Myself and family have been very blessed. I can’t even begin to tell you how blessed we’ve been and when I retired, I felt that to not give back to the community and the people would be to me a sin, it would be wrong,” Lepro said.

Between working at a kitchen on Niles Road SE to the St. Vincent de Paul shop on Main Avenue SW and being on the board of Sunshine Homes, he has dedicated his time to helping those in need in and around Warren.

“Of course, we did start, like I said, with the Neighborhood Association and then I went to the Citizens Advisory, which all had to do with how we would shape and help the community out in Warren or outlying areas,” Lepro said.

Lepro is going on five years as district president of St. Vincent de Paul in Trumbull County.

“We have a tremendous group of people, it’s not just me in any way, shape or form,” Lepro said.

Chuck Potashnik and his wife Jean have been friends with Lepro for around 15 years. They met through activities in Warren and describe him as unselfish, energizing, inspiring, positive and fun to be around.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. had good insight when he talked about not judging people on their gender or color but on the content of their character. If there’s anybody who has a great deal of content of character, it is Lou,” Chuck said.

They nominated Lepro for Hometown Hero. Lepro appreciated being nominated but showed his humble nature by also giving credit to others.

“It’s not just me, there’s a lot of people involved,” Lepro said.