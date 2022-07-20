NILES, Ohio (WYTV) — In this week’s Hometown Hero we learn more about a man who has dedicated almost three decades of his life to helping children and families in need.

“I’m Matt Kresic and I’m the CEO of the Cadence Care Network.”

For 29 years, Kresic has dedicated his life and entire career to helping others.

“I started my career here as a social worker right out of my undergraduate program as a 21-year-old and I’ve been here ever since. We used to be called Homes for Kids at that point in time but yeah, so I’ve been here my entire career,” said Kresic.

Kresic said he’s always wanted to work with kids but he knew he didn’t want to be a teacher.

“I thought this could be a way to impact kids, work with kids. At that point in time we were primarily doing foster care so something kind of near and dear to me as far as that goes and I wanted to make sure that kids in foster care had the same chances that kids who aren’t in foster care would have,” said Kresic.

Kresic said the most rewarding part of his current role is creating opportunities like one of the Network’s most recent, The Cadence Coffeehouse and Creperie, which held its grand opening this week.

The coffeehouse employs 8 to 10 kids and teens with developmental disabilities to help prepare them for the next step in life.

“The thought was, let’s create a social enterprise that will pay for different types of activities for our kids. So, kids that work at the coffeehouse will learn financial literacy classes. They’re going to have different types of programming, and we’re going to do programming in our back room that’s actually a community room. On a nightly basis we’ll have different kinds of programming for kids and families to expose them to different things that they might not be exposed to,” said Kresic.

A person said they haven’t heard a bad thing from anyone about Kresic that works with him and we were told he’s the “real deal,” which makes him the perfect candidate for a Hometown Hero.

“That’s fantastic…thank you,” said Kresic.