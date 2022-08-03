EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to East Liverpool where a woman puts in extra time and effort to help spruce up her city.

Every day, Dawson Way Alley is shaded with East Liverpool Garden Club President Mary Beth Gill’s umbrellas.

“We go over all the umbrellas every day, twice to make sure none of them are broken,” said Gill.

Garden club members said her efforts are unmatched.

“Mary Beth comes down and changes the flowers on our tables to make sure there are fresh flowers for the community. No one else would go to all this effort,” said East Liverpool Garden Club Vice President Lisa Chronister.

Gill brought the umbrella alley to East Liverpool in June. Right after its completion, a storm destroyed the umbrellas but that didn’t stop her from remaking this now popular city destination.

“Mary Beth ordered larger, stronger umbrellas, and she redid the umbrella alley for the second time,” said Chronister.

Gill’s family and fellow garden club members surprised her with the award bringing her to tears.

“I’m really I’m just overcome. I can’t…and I’m thankful and blessed and just overcome with emotions,” said Gill.

Gill’s goal was to attract more people to East Liverpool and the umbrella alley is succeeding at that.

“Every day, either of us come down here and there are people taking selfie pictures. They’re smiling. There’s people having lunch,” said Chronister.

“We meet new people every time we are here, people that live in this city that we don’t even know. Everyone is so encouraging,” said Gill.

Gill credits her garden club for making the umbrella alley possible.

“I’m just a person who had an idea. With a Sesame Street mentality of why not? Let’s try, and they all supported my crazy,” said Gill.